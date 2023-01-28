Tata Steel chess: Praggnanandhaa loses again; Arjun-Gukesh play out draw

R. Praggnanandhaa’s sudden drop in form continued when he suffered his third loss in four rounds after running into Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo in the only decisive game of the Masters section in the 11th round of the Tata Steel chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Friday.

Also Read Iranian chess referee spars with governing body over women’s solidarity

A blunder on the 24th move pushed the youngster down and he eventually resigned in 52 moves to remain on five points.

In another encounter featuring two Indians, Arjun Erigaisi (4) and Gukesh (4.5) played out a draw in 45 moves.

The standings remained unchanged at the top with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (7.5) retaining his half-point lead over Anish Giri (7) after their clash ended in just 29 moves. Two more rounds remain.

In the challenger section, B. Adhiban (6) stayed in the tied fourth spot after drawing with USA’s Abhimanyu Mishra. R. Vaishali (4.5) drew with Erwin L’Ami.

11th round results:

Masters: R. Praggnanandhaa (5) lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 5); Arjun Erigaisi (4) drew with D. Gukesh (4.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 7) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 7.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6.5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 6.5); Levon Aronian (USA, 6) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4) drew with Richard Rapport (Rom, 5.5); Ding Liren (Chn, 5) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4.5).

Challengers: B. Adhiban (6) drew with Abhimanyu Mishra (USA 4); R. Vaishali (4.5) drew with Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 5.5); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 8) bt Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 6); Jergus Pechac (Svk, 3) drew with Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 7.5); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 7) drew with Max Warmerdam (Ned, 5); Thomas Beerdsen (Ned, 6) bt Velimer Ivic (Srb, 6): Luis Supi (Bra, 5.5) bt Eline Roebers (Ned, 3).