Australia announces women’s squad for India tour 

Australia, on Tuesday, announced its 16-player women’s squad for the upcoming India tour in December and January.

The series, featuring one Test, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and three T20 Internationals, will take place across two venues in Mumbai during the Christmas and New Year period.

Following Meg Lanning’s retirement, the new Australian Women’s Captain will be announced ahead of the tour.

The preparations in Mumbai will include a warm-up match against local opposition.

Australia Squad for India tour Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle*, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris**, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

(*Test squad only, **T20 squad only)