MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Barca manager Flick delighted with Lewandowski’s form

It was Lewandowski’s third goal in two games following his double that gave Barcelona a 2-1 fightback win at Valencia last weekend.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 11:12 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick, centre, and Athletic Bilbao’s head coach Ernesto Valverde, left, in action during a La Liga match.
Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick, centre, and Athletic Bilbao’s head coach Ernesto Valverde, left, in action during a La Liga match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s head coach Hansi Flick, centre, and Athletic Bilbao’s head coach Ernesto Valverde, left, in action during a La Liga match. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick heaped praise on striker Robert Lewandowski after the Poland captain scored a second-half winner to earn a hard-fought 2-1 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

It was Lewandowski’s third goal in two games following his double that gave Barca a 2-1 fightback win at Valencia last weekend.

“I know Robert (Lewandowski) really well and I don’t think he has returned to form because that’s how I have always seen him as a player,” Flick told DAZN.

Under Flick’s management at Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Lewandowski scored 83 goals in 71 matches, winning several major titles including the 2020 Champions League.

“I’m happy with him because it’s not only the goals he scores, it’s his collective effort, the way he dedicates himself to pressing high and very effectively,” Flick said.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Athletic Bilbao.
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: AP

“Physically, he is 100 per cent. He is a total professional, who takes fitness very seriously. He knows how to handle pressure and we saw that after the equaliser in the second half. He is a great player.”

Flick also commended Brazilian winger Raphinha, who excelled again playing as an attacking midfielder.

“Rafa can play in any attacking position. He can play as a 10 or he can change positions, he is phenomenal in pressing. We needed someone like him as we are still missing some players,” Flick said.

Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong are all out with injuries and new signing Dani Olmo has yet to be registered with La Liga due to Barca’s breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

“I must be very happy after two wins against such tough opponents and under the circumstances,” Flick said.

“We have injuries and players who can’t play but what we can’t control we don’t have to ignore. Defensively we are doing well,” Flick said.

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Barcelona /

Roberto Lewandowski /

Hansi Flick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Gabbar’ brings down the curtain
    Satish Acharya
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Trossard, Partey earn Arsenal gritty win at Aston Villa
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barca manager Flick delighted with Lewandowski’s form
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Inter beat Lecce 2-0 in home opener
    Reuters
  5. F1: Williams likely to replace Logan Sargeant before Italian GP — Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barca manager Flick delighted with Lewandowski’s form
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Yamal and Lewandowski score to lead Barcelona to 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
    AP
  3. Barcelona vs Athletic Club Highlights, La Liga : FCB 2-1 ATH; Lewandowski strike hands Blaugrana three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone looks to Atleti’s fervent fans to help team overcome Girona
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona’s Christensen sidelined with Achilles tendinitis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Gabbar’ brings down the curtain
    Satish Acharya
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Trossard, Partey earn Arsenal gritty win at Aston Villa
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barca manager Flick delighted with Lewandowski’s form
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Inter beat Lecce 2-0 in home opener
    Reuters
  5. F1: Williams likely to replace Logan Sargeant before Italian GP — Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment