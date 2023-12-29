MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 10 wickets in a masterclass of clutch bowling to end stout Pakistan resistance and lead his side to a 79-run victory.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 13:46 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq.
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia captain Pat Cummins took 10 wickets in a masterclass of clutch bowling to end stout Pakistan resistance and lead his side to a 79-run victory on the fourth day of the second test on Friday, locking up the three-match series 2-0.

Just when it looked like the match would go down to the wire on the final day, the paceman stepped in to remove Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s last recognised batsman, and claim his 250th test wicket.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Cummins (5-49) followed that up with the wicket of Aamer Jamal for a duck to trigger an extra half an hour of play, during which he claimed his fifth wicket of the innings and 10th of the match to help mop up the tail.

It was his second 10-wicket match haul in 57 tests and concluded a glorious year in which he led Australia to the World Test Championship, a 50-overs World Cup triumph and the retention of the Ashes in England.

Set an imposing victory target of 317 runs after bowling Australia out for 262 before lunch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the tourist had put together a series of partnerships that frustrated the potent Australian attack.

Related Topics

Pat Cummins /

Australia /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings
    Reuters
  2. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test, Avesh added as Sharmi replacement
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND: Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test, Avesh added as Sharmi replacement
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. SA vs IND: India deducted two WTC points for slow over-rate during first South Africa Test
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings
    Reuters
  2. Indian domestic Cricket 2023: The year that was
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Nihal Sarin questions FIDE anti-doping test, adding fuel to controversy at World Rapid and Blitz Championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test, Avesh added as Sharmi replacement
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment