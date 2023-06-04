Magazine

Bangladesh calls up uncapped duo for Afghanistan Test

The Afghan Test side will arrive on June 10 to play the match, which starts on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the capital Dhaka.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 19:27 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Batter Liton Das will lead the Bangladesh team in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
FILE PHOTO: Batter Liton Das will lead the Bangladesh team in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Batter Liton Das will lead the Bangladesh team in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh on Sunday called up uncapped batter Shahadat Hossain and fast bowler Mushfik Hasan for the one-off Test against Afghanistan later this month.

The Afghan Test side will arrive on June 10 to play the match, which starts on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the capital Dhaka.

Chittagong Division’s 21-year old middle-order batter Hossain made his First-Class debut in 2021 and scored 1,265 runs from 20 First-Class games, with two hundreds and 10 fifties.

Hasan, a 20-year-old fast bowler, took 49 wickets from 13 First-Class matches, including three five-wicket hauls, after he burst onto the scene in the 2022 First-Class season for Rangpur Division.

Both Hossain and Hasan impressed for Bangladesh A in the just-concluded series against the West Indies A team.

Batter Liton Das will lead the Bangladesh team in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has been nursing a finger injury.

Afghanistan will return home for the Eid al-Adha festival and then come back to play three One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals in Chittagong and Sylhet.

It has so far played only one Test against Bangladesh, which it won by 224 runs in Chittagong in 2019.

