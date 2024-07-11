MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq rubbish favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 World Cup 2024

Both the former Test cricketers, Wahab and Razzaq, were on Wednesday sacked as selectors by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 16:56 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Members of Pakistan cricket team’s selection committee - Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousaf and Wahab Riaz.
FILE PHOTO: Members of Pakistan cricket team’s selection committee - Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousaf and Wahab Riaz. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Members of Pakistan cricket team’s selection committee - Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousaf and Wahab Riaz. | Photo Credit: AP

Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Thursday rubbished allegations of favouring certain Pakistan players and forcing other selectors to toe the line in the T20 World Cup.

Both the former Test cricketers, Wahab and Razzaq, were on Wednesday sacked as selectors by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The decision to remove Wahab came as a surprise since he is perceived to be very close to the incumbent PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Wahab had also worked as an advisor on sports with wide ranging powers in the caretaker government in Punjab ran by Naqvi, until the elections were held earlier this year.

Since last year, Wahab has also worked in the PCB in various roles such as the chief selector and senior team manager.

Shortly after Wahab and Razzaq were axed, it was alleged that the former, in capacity of senior team manager, had ignored uncooperative and bad behaviour from pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup.

Also read | Champions Trophy 2025: India unlikely to travel to Pakistan

Wahab and Razzaq were also alleged to have insisted on selecting some players who were not in form or fully fit.

Wahab said in a statement, “To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege — everyone’s vote carries equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team and shared the responsibility of that process equally,” said Wahab in a statement.

“I don’t want to be in any blame game. But I don’t agree with claims that I put pressure on other members of the selection committee. How is it possible that one vote prevailed over six others,” said Wahab, adding that everything is documented on record in the ‘minutes of the meeting’.

Razzaq said the selectors took collective decisions which were determined by the majority votes. “So how can I sway the other selectors while selecting the team?” he said.

The PCB had appointed a seven-member selection committee in March without a chief selector in place, soon after Naqvi took over as chairman.

The committee also included former cricketers such as Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, Wahab, Razzaq along with the head coach, captain and data analyst Bilal Afzal.

The board’s analyst Hasan Cheema and director of international cricket operations Usman Wahla also attended selection committee meetings.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Wahab Riaz /

Abdul Razzaq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq rubbish favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  2. ENG vs WI LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: England 266/5; Motie cleans up Stokes after Brook falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arshdeep Singh: I am eager to start my red-ball journey
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Euro 2024: Watkins channels the vibes and belief to fire England through to another final
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Indian Racing Festival: Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq rubbish favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  2. Arshdeep Singh: I am eager to start my red-ball journey
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Babar Azam has got enough opportunities: Shahid Afridi
    PTI
  4. ENG vs WI LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: England 266/5; Motie cleans up Stokes after Brook falls
    Team Sportstar
  5. Starc expresses displeasure at being dropped for T20 World Cup 2024 game against Afghanistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq rubbish favouring certain Pakistan players in T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  2. ENG vs WI LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: England 266/5; Motie cleans up Stokes after Brook falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arshdeep Singh: I am eager to start my red-ball journey
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Euro 2024: Watkins channels the vibes and belief to fire England through to another final
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Indian Racing Festival: Ganguly buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment