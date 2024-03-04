MagazineBuy Print

Australia’s Cameron Green may focus on red-ball cricket to prepare for India Test series

Green played Sheffield Shield cricket with Western Australia in the run-up to the ongoing New Zealand Test series and said the red-ball preparation had helped set him up for his match-winning 174 not out.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 13:20 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Green scored a match-winning 174 not out in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington last week.
Green scored a match-winning 174 not out in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington last week. | Photo Credit: AFP
Green scored a match-winning 174 not out in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington last week. | Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Cameron Green may be spared white-ball duties for Australia to focus on his red-ball game ahead of the Test series against India in the next home summer, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Green played Sheffield Shield cricket with Western Australia in the run-up to the ongoing New Zealand Test series and said the red-ball preparation had helped set him up for his match-winning 174 not out in the Wellington opener.

McDonald said Green may be given a similar lead-in to the five-Test series against India and be rested from scheduled ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan that start the home summer.

“I’d like to probably err on the side of preparing him through red ball. We know how good a white-ball player he is so you put a priority on what it looks like next summer,” McDonald told reporters.

“The white-ball cricket’s important, but that Test summer’s important, so I think with the results he’s had (at Wellington) he’ll probably come to us and say, ‘Can you give us a couple of Shield games before the first Test against India?’”

Australia beat the Black Caps by 172 runs at the Basin Reserve, the margin of victory almost matching Green’s first innings knock, which was the second hundred of his Test career.

Green followed up his century with a vital 34 as Australia was skittled for 164 in its second innings.

Wellington cemented Green’s ownership of the number four slot long held by one of the nation’s greatest batters in Steve Smith, who now opens the batting with Usman Khawaja following the retirement of David Warner from the format.

Green’s stocks have risen as teammate Marnus Labuschagne’s have plummeted, the number three’s struggles laid bare in Wellington where he managed a total of three runs.

Once scoring centuries for fun, Labuschagne has not surpassed 10 runs in his past six Test innings.

Ahead of the second and final New Zealand Test starting in Christchurch on Friday, McDonald said there was no great concern with Labuschagne’s form so long as his teammates were pulling the weight.

“We want the top six, seven batters to be performing as a collective,” he said.

“Can he perform better? No doubt about that. Does he know that? He knows that. Over time there’s going to be ebbs and flows in your career.”

