F1: Williams likely to replace Logan Sargeant before Italian GP — Reports

Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant may lose his spot on the Williams Racing team following a major crash on Saturday at Zandvoort during Free Practice 3 of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Daily Express reported.

Driving in damp conditions, Sargeant crashed into the wall at Turn 4, sending the rear of his newly upgraded car up in flames.

Sargeant was alright following the accident, but the incident prolonged what has been a futile second season for the 23-year-old American. He has zero points in the Drivers’ Championship standings and has failed to help Alex Albon qualify for a Grand Prix.

“A hundred people worked on our big upgrade for weeks and worked their fingers sore so that we could use two cars with the new parts,” Williams principal James Vowles said of the crash.

“And then everything was ruined within a second. It was an unnecessary accident. In the third practice session in the rain, you’re not taking full risk.”

De Telegraaf reported that Vowles may replace Sargeant with either Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson ahead of the year’s last nine races, including next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. Williams already has confirmed that Sargeant will leave the team at the end of 2024 and be replaced by Carlos Sainz of Spain.