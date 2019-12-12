Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Delhi denies Kerala outright win

Delhi staged an excellent fightback to deny Kerala an outright win in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A & B fixture at the St. Xavier’s stadium, Thumba, on Thursday.

Kunal Chandela and Nitish Rana led the riposte after Kerala skittled out Delhi for a paltry 142 in the first innings and enforced a follow-on.

Earlier on a pitch offering turn, wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat took the attack to the opposition. It was followed by Chandela and Rana's 118-run third-wicket stand.

Despite the Delhi batsmen scoring runs off every delivery, Kerala skipper Sachin Baby refrained from spreading the field to check the run flow, further helping Delhi's cause.

Chandela’s 125 off 219 was studded with 11 fours and a six, while, Rana's innings of 114 came from 164 balls and included 11 fours and four sixes.

Delhi wiped off the deficit soon after tea before the two teams shook hands with the visitor on 395 for four.