Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Haryana hands Maharashtra innings defeat

Haryana skipper Harshal Patel led from the front with a five-wicket haul to set up an innings and 68 runs victory in the Ranji Trophy Group C opener against Maharashtra on the fourth and final day here on Thursday.

Resuming at overnight 61 for 5, the visitor’s second innings lasted only 10 more overs as Patel (5/12) hastened the end with some incisive bowling. Maharashtra was bundled out for 86 in its second innings after making 247 in the first.

The 29-year old Patel, who had taken four wickets in the first innings, was at it again and picked up the wickets of Azim Kazi (17), Pradeep Dadhe (0) and number 11 Samad Fallah (0) to signal the win for Haryana. He struck the first blow by removing Kazi, having him caught behind by Nitin Saini.

Ashish Hooda got into the act and scalped the wickets of Avdhoot Bandekar (14) and Satyajeet Bachhav (10) as Maharashtra slipped to 85 for 8 before Patel cleaned up the tail to ensure seven points for the home side.

Earlier, Maharashtra had made 247 in response to Haryana’s first innings score of 401 built on superb tons by opener Shubham Rohilla (142) and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan (117).

Meanwhile, the final day’s play between Assam and Services in Guwahati was on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the city following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha had posted victories over Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively.