Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Plate Group: Manipur beats Mizoram Manipur needed 17.5 overs on Day Three to complete its six-wicket win. In another Plate Group contest, Meghalaya defeated Nagaland. PTI Kolkata 11 December, 2019 21:22 IST Mizoram's K. B. Pawan scored 124, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat. - K. BHAGYA PRAKASH (File Photo) PTI Kolkata 11 December, 2019 21:22 IST Manipur defeated Mizoram by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match here on Wednesday. Needing 67 to win with two full days' play left, Manipur completed the task quite comfortably on the third day — in less than 18 overs.With the season's first victory, Manipur bagged six points to jump to the top of the table.Read | Prithvi Shaw marks return with double-centuryAfter talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh's superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur made 289 in its first essay for a big lead of 224 runs. Rex, after a good bowling effort, scored 65, and opener Bonny Singh contributed 89. In its second essay, Mizoram made 290 all out, with K. B. Pawan scoring 124, but that was not enough for it to challenge Manipur and avoid defeat.In another match, Meghalaya defeated Nagaland by 110 runs to pocket six points.Brief scores (Plate Group)Mizoram 65 (Rex Singh 8 for 22) and 290 (K. B. Pawan 124, Lalhruaizela 60) lost to Manipur 289 (Chingangbam Singh 89, Rex Singh 65, Bobby Zothansanga 5 for 92, K. Lalhmingmawia 4 for 47) and 69 for 4 by six wickets.Chandigarh 503 for 2 (Arslan Khan 233 n.o., Manan Vohra 124, Shivam Bhambri 105) beat Arunachal Pradesh 147 (Shresth Nirmohi 5 for 26) and 183 (Rahul Dalal 81, Gurinder Singh 6 for 50) by an innings and 173 runs.Bihar 173 (Sagar Udesh 6 for 50) and 196 (Vikash Ranjan 85 n.o., Vinay Kumar 4 for 57) lost to Puducherry 300 (Paras Dogra 70, Ashith Rajiv 50, Vivek Kumar 5 for 51, Ashutosh Aman 4 for 84) and 70 for 0 by 10 wickets.Meghalaya 285 (Puneet Bisht 125, Sanjay Yadav 61, Imliwati Lemtur 7 for 53) and 142 (Imliwati Lemtur 6 for 54) beat Nagaland 136 (Sanjay Yadav 9 for 52) and 181 (Sanjay Yadav 4 for 60) by 110 runs.