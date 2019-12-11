Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Plate Group: Manipur beats Mizoram

Manipur defeated Mizoram by six wickets in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match here on Wednesday. Needing 67 to win with two full days’ play left, Manipur completed the task quite comfortably on the third day — in less than 18 overs.

With the season’s first victory, Manipur bagged six points to jump to the top of the table.

After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh’s superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur made 289 in its first essay for a big lead of 224 runs. Rex, after a good bowling effort, scored 65, and opener Bonny Singh contributed 89. In its second essay, Mizoram made 290 all out, with K. B. Pawan scoring 124, but that was not enough for it to challenge Manipur and avoid defeat.

In another match, Meghalaya defeated Nagaland by 110 runs to pocket six points.