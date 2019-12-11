Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jalaj Saxena six-for puts Kerala on course for victory

Jalaj Saxena returned figures of six for 63 as Kerala took a huge first innings lead of 383 against Delhi at the St Xavier's College Ground,Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Delhi was 142 for one at stumps with a day's cricket still left.

Asked to follow on, Anuj Rawat and Kunal Chandela added 130 for the first wicket to ease the pressure, but Delhi will have to bat out all three sessions on Thursday to deny Kerala a big win.

It will be a big challenge for Delhi on a wicket which offered more spin than the first two days. The help from the slow turner was enough for Saxena to put the seed of doubt in the minds of the rival batsmen after Delhi resumed on 23 for two in 12. 5 overs.

Dhruv Shorey, the Delhi captain, and his deputy, Nitish Rana did their best to revive their side but in vain. The exit of the duo triggered a procession back to the pavilion even as Saxena scalped the opposition batsmen in quick succession.

Saxena bagged his five-for before lunch before returning to end the partnership between Vikas Mishra and Navdeep Saini. In the end, Saxena finished with figures of six for 63, while Sijimon Joseph had a haul of two for 7. Chandela was batting on 51 along with Shorey (2) when stumps were drawn.