Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ganesh Satish double ton puts Andhra on the back foot

Ganesh Satish's splendid double century (237, 397b, 25x4, 5x6) and a stodgy 87-run stand for the last wicket with Yash Thakur helped Vidarbha push Andhra on the back foot at the end of day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-A match at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Wednesday.

That Thakur could score only two, remaining unbeaten off 39 balls, was a testimony to the way Satish farmed the strike even while essaying some stunning strokes. He whipped pacer Girinath Reddy past square-leg to become the sixth double centurion for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy.

As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1, Day 3

He was finally dismissed trying to go for a slog off slow bowler Naren Reddy, caught in the deep near the fence much to the relief of the Andhra camp.

Stephen shines

For Andhra, left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen was the pick of the bowlers completing a five-wicket haul.

Satish’s brilliant batting display helped Vidarbha take a lead of 230 and in the second innings, Andhra lost openers D.B. Prasanth (17) and captain Hanuma Vihari (27) cheaply to finish the day on 100 for two.