Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ganesh Satish double ton puts Andhra on the back foot Ganesh Satish's splendid double century combined with Yash Thakur's patient two off 39 balls put Vidarbha ahead in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Andhra Pradesh. V. V. Subrahmanyam VIJAYAWADA 11 December, 2019 18:35 IST Ganesh Satish becomes the sixth double centurion for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy. - VIVEK BENDRE Ganesh Satish's splendid double century (237, 397b, 25x4, 5x6) and a stodgy 87-run stand for the last wicket with Yash Thakur helped Vidarbha push Andhra on the back foot at the end of day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-A match at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Wednesday.That Thakur could score only two, remaining unbeaten off 39 balls, was a testimony to the way Satish farmed the strike even while essaying some stunning strokes. He whipped pacer Girinath Reddy past square-leg to become the sixth double centurion for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy.As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1, Day 3He was finally dismissed trying to go for a slog off slow bowler Naren Reddy, caught in the deep near the fence much to the relief of the Andhra camp.Stephen shinesFor Andhra, left-arm pacer Cheepurapalli Stephen was the pick of the bowlers completing a five-wicket haul.Satish's brilliant batting display helped Vidarbha take a lead of 230 and in the second innings, Andhra lost openers D.B. Prasanth (17) and captain Hanuma Vihari (27) cheaply to finish the day on 100 for two.