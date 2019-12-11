Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Axar Patel, Roosh Kalaria put Gujarat on top

Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal fell four short of a deserving hundred when left-arm spinner, Axar Patel, trapped him in front on 96 (170b, 13x4) and put Gujarat in pole position on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

After conceding a first-innings lead of 80, it was a vastly improved performance from the home team with seasoned openers Agarwal and Akshath Reddy (45, 92b, 6x4) putting on 80 runs before the latter was bowled through the gate by Patel.

As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1, Day 3

Soon, debutant Shashidhar Reddy was caught in the slip cordon off a mistimed pull off pacer Roosh Kalaria.

Later, Tanmay combined with southpaw B. Sandeep (41, 74, 3x4) before left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla cleaned up Sandeep. Patel then dismissed the well-set Tanmay to push Hyderabad to the brink.

At close, Hyderabad was 239 for six, 159 runs ahead with four wickets in hand.