Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Axar Patel, Roosh Kalaria put Gujarat on top Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal fell four short of a hundred as Axar Patel and Roosh Kalaria put Gujarat on top at the end of day 3 in the Ranji Trophy. V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 11 December, 2019 18:00 IST Axar Patel bagged two for 44 as Gujarat dominated the day three proceedings in a Ranji Trophy fixture against Hyderabad. - K. V. S. GIRI V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 11 December, 2019 18:00 IST Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal fell four short of a deserving hundred when left-arm spinner, Axar Patel, trapped him in front on 96 (170b, 13x4) and put Gujarat in pole position on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.After conceding a first-innings lead of 80, it was a vastly improved performance from the home team with seasoned openers Agarwal and Akshath Reddy (45, 92b, 6x4) putting on 80 runs before the latter was bowled through the gate by Patel.As it happened| Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1, Day 3 Soon, debutant Shashidhar Reddy was caught in the slip cordon off a mistimed pull off pacer Roosh Kalaria.Later, Tanmay combined with southpaw B. Sandeep (41, 74, 3x4) before left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla cleaned up Sandeep. Patel then dismissed the well-set Tanmay to push Hyderabad to the brink.At close, Hyderabad was 239 for six, 159 runs ahead with four wickets in hand.