Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai, Manipur, Railways assert control after day two

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Round 1. Our correspondents S. Dinakar, A. Vinod, and V. V. Subrahmanyam will be sending us all the updates straight from the venues.

LIVE UPDATES

Manipur v Mizoram: First wicket of the day falls at the Videocon Ground in Kolkata. Manipur loses its opener Santosh for 16 after 4.4 overs.Assam v Services: Rajat Paliwal and Rahul Singh Gahlaut resume batting on Day 3. Services has gone past a 100-run lead. Ranji Trophy Round 1, Day 2 scores at StumpsElite Group A: Kerala 525/9 vs Delhi at stumpsElite Group A: Punjab 203/5 trails Rajasthan 257/10 by 54 runsElite Group A: Vidarbha 268/4 leads Andhra 211/10 by 57 runsElite Group A: Gujarat 295/9 leads Hyderabad 233/10 by 62 runsElite Group B: Saurashtra 141 & 96/3 needs 66 more runs to win against Himachal Pradesh 120/10 & 182/10Elite Group B: Tamil Nadu 165/4 trails Karnataka 336/10 by 171 runsElite Group B: Railways 253/10 & 58/5 leads Uttar Pradesh 175/10 by 136 runsElite Group B: Mumbai 431/10 leads Baroda 301/9 by 130 runsElite Group C: Chhattisgarh 134/10 & 45/1 trails Odisha 215/10 by 36 runsElite Group C: Jharkhand 136/10 & 91/2 trails Tripura 289/10 by 62 runsElite Group C: Haryana 401/10 leads Maharashtra 88/4 by 313 runsElite Group C: Services 124/10 & 130/4 leads Assam 162/10 by 92 runsElite Group C: Uttarakhand 84 & 18/3 needs 385 more runs to win against Jammu and Kashmir 182/10 & 304/10Plate Group: Meghalaya 285/10 & 89/9 leads Nagaland 136/10 by 238 runsPlate Group: Mizoram 65/10 & 290/10 leads Manipur 289/10 by 66 runsPlate Group: Arunachal Pradesh 147/10 & 164/6 trails Chandigarh 503/2declared by 192 runsPlate Group: Sikkim 136/10 & 22/2 trails Goa 436/6 declared by 278 runs TODAY'S MATCHESMatchesVenuesGroupAssam v ServicesACA Stadium, Barsapara, GuwahatiElite CManipur v MizoramVideocon Ground, KolkataPlateNagaland v MeghalayaNagaland Cricket Stadium, SovimaPlateTripura v JharkhandMBB Stadium, AgartalaElite CBihar v PondicherryMoin ul haq stadium, PatnaPlateChhattisgarh v OdishaShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, RaipurElite CHyderabad v Gujarat (PREVIEW)Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, HyderabadElite A and BKerala v Delhi (PREVIEW)St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, TrivandrumElite A and BRajasthan v PunjabSawai Mansingh Stadium, JaipurElite A and BAndhra v Vidarbha (PREVIEW)Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, MulapaduElite A and BHimachal v SaurashtraHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, DharamsalaElite A and BTamil Nadu v Karnataka (PREVIEW)NPR College Ground, DindigulElite A and BUttar Pradesh v RailwaysVictoria Park Stadium, MeerutElite A and BBaroda v MumbaiReliance Cricket Stadium, VadodaraElite A and BHaryana v MaharashtraChaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, LahliElite CUttarakhand v Jammu and KashmirAbhimanyu Cricket Academy, DehradunElite CChandigarh v Arunachal PradeshCricket Stadium, Sector-16, ChandigarhPlateGoa v SikkimGoa Cricket Association Academy, PorvorimPlate SEASON PREVIEWRelevance and context. These are the oft-used terms when it comes to discussing the fate of Test cricket in an era of instant results. When it comes to the 86th Ranji Trophy, which starts on Monday with 19 matches scheduled to get underway in the opening league round, one can’t help but wonder whether the biggest edition — at least in terms of the number of participating teams — will also struggle to find relevance and context over the next three months.With the overbearing emergence of India A tours, the Ranji Trophy is no longer the most important tournament for a domestic cricketer to knock on the doors of the national selectors and get a call-up in the Test squad. Also, India’s international fixtures are so dominated by white-ball cricket in 2020 that the Ranji Trophy performances are hardly going to matter in the larger scheme of things.Read | Ranji Trophy in numbers: the stats you need to knowIndia is not scheduled to play a Test match at home until February, 2021. Besides, after the two Tests in New Zealand in February-March, Virat Kohli’s men could well wear whites only in November, in Australia. As a result, the Ranji Trophy this time around is most likely going to be about cricketers ‘playing for pride’ and to stake a claim for soon-to-be-introduced domestic contracts.No wonder then that during the week-long gap between the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, most Ranji teams saw Indian Premier League (IPL) aspirants prefer to skip training at the cost of pre-auction trials organised by virtually all the IPL franchisees.Hat-trick or treble?Despite the oddities, the cricket connoisseurs will be hoping either for a rare hat-trick or the first treble in the history of domestic cricket to be achieved in March, 2020. No team except Bombay — which won 15 successive triumphs from 1958-59 to 1972-73 — has won three titles in a row. Vidarbha — with captain Faiz Fazal and coach Chandrakant Pandit at the helm — is hoping to join the domestic powerhouse to achieve the rare feat. With the core of the team having virtually remained the same for the third season in succession, Vidarbha can well continue to stamp its supremacy on the coveted trophy yet again.Read | Ranji Trophy 2019-20 FAQsThe biggest challenge Vidarbha will face will be by Karnataka. The southern giant has already maintained a clean record, having swept the white-ball season with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumphs. It will be hoping to become the first team to complete the treble of inter-State titles in a season by winning Ranji.Only if one of these two teams emerges champion will the Ranji Trophy’s 86th edition not lack in relevance or context.de