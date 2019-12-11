Ranji Trophy: Shaw makes statement with maiden first-class double century

Prithvi Shaw made a statement on Wednesday as he slammed a destructive double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Baroda here.

Shaw smashed a 179-ball 202, his innings was laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, to underline his credentials, to follow up his 66 in the first innings.

The 20-year-old, who was given a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30, marked his comeback to competitive cricket with a 32-ball fifty for Mumbai against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament last month.

After reaching his fifty, Shaw celebrates by gesturing that ‘bat should do the talk’. On Wednesday, the highly-rated Under-19 World Cup-winning captain got emotional.

Read: Agarwal replaces injured Dhawan for WI ODIs

Mumbai scored 431 in the first innings and declared on 409/4 in the second essay, replying to Baroda’s 307 on day three of the contest.

Shaw made a superb start to his Test career by scoring a century on his Test debut and followed it up with an half-century in the second Test of the same series. But after he was suspended for failing the doping Test, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma have made the Test opening slots their own with brilliant displays in the home series against South Africa and West Indies.