Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan for West Indies ODIs

Mayank Agarwal has been included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.

The Karnataka opener replaces Shikhar Dhawan who is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Agarwal is currently featuring for Karnataka in the first round of Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul. He is likely to miss the second round of Ranji matches starting on December 17.

Soon after his purple patch in the South Africa Test series, he joined the Karnataka squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal and final, racing up unbeaten scores of 47 and 69 respectively to lead his team to title glory.

Agarwal was earlier called up as an ODI replacement during the World Cup when he replaced Vijay Shankar, who was sidelined because of a toe injury.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.