Ganguly at helm, Vijay sees hope for players eyeing comeback

Murali Vijay believes the elevation of Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president will ensure a fair deal for cricketers wanting to make comebacks.

“With Sourav at the helm, I hope things would change. He had gone through this in his career. And he had come back strongly. He knows all about the feelings and the emotions of a cricketer in this situation,” Vijay said.

He added, “I am looking forward to Sourav’s stint. He is a players’ man. He is a strong personality and hopefully he will bring a structure to the process for cricketers to perform well.”

Vijay was particularly hurt that he had been left out of the India ‘A’ and Duleep Trophy sides after being dropped from the Test team.

Vijay explained, “That's exactly my point. I am just not talking about myself. I am talking about cricketers who have been left out, they should have a platform to make a comeback. It shouldn't be a cut and chop job which leaves players in the wilderness.”

The opener known for his technical nous and the ability to handle swing, seam and bounce in countries such as England, Australia and South Africa in his peak, said, “It is a hard pill to swallow when you know you can perform at the highest level but are playing a level down.”

Vijay said he had, in the past, informed the selectors about his willingness to play in the middle order across formats. “I know I can play in the middle-order. I can bat No. 4. I feel I am talented in Twenty20 cricket.”

For Vijay the cuts have been many in recent times. “I was left out of the players contract without prior intimation. I have given so much for the Indian team over the years.”

The Tamil Nadu batsman, with nearly 4000 Test runs, was happy with India’s present Test openers. “Brilliant to see Mayank and Rohit do well. It is great to watch Rohit bat and make a wonderful start as a Test opener. I feel they should be given a fair run. The openers that are waiting in the wings should be taken care of too.”

Vijay noted, “I am a great fan of Indian domestic cricket, but what after this? Can I just keep dreaming that I will make a comeback or is there a structure that can make it possible?”

The Tamil Nadu opener said India has enough talent to field two international teams. “This is my idea. The main team can play in the important series and the second team can play in the other series.”

Vijay has kept the fire burning. And in Sourav Ganguly, he sees hope.