MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammad Amir: Already punished for spot-fixing, please stop bringing it up every time

Mohammad Amir has also faced lot of criticism for being brought out of retirement and directly given entry into Pakistan team without playing domestic cricket.

Published : May 04, 2024 20:42 IST - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Amir, who was only 19 back in 2010, had deliberately over-stepped along with fellow pacer Mohammed Asif at the behest of former skipper Salman Butt and they were all caught in a ‘News of the World’ expose. All three were briefly jailed in UK, where fixing is a crime but were later released.
Amir, who was only 19 back in 2010, had deliberately over-stepped along with fellow pacer Mohammed Asif at the behest of former skipper Salman Butt and they were all caught in a ‘News of the World’ expose. All three were briefly jailed in UK, where fixing is a crime but were later released. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Amir, who was only 19 back in 2010, had deliberately over-stepped along with fellow pacer Mohammed Asif at the behest of former skipper Salman Butt and they were all caught in a ‘News of the World’ expose. All three were briefly jailed in UK, where fixing is a crime but were later released. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Having served five years of suspension and another four years of absence from the international scene, Mohammad Amir is sick and tired of former Pakistani stars time and again bringing up his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal that rocked the cricket world in 2010.

“I have done penance for that big mistake and if you look at my career I was banned from 2010 to 2015 and took retirement from 2020 to 2024 so I have lost nine years but I accept it all as God’s will and I have moved on,” Amir told mediapersons.

ALSO READ: PSL could be held in May next year instead of February due to Champions Trophy

Amir, who was only 19 back in 2010, had deliberately over-stepped along with fellow pacer Mohammed Asif at the behest of former skipper Salman Butt and they were all caught in a ‘News of the World’ expose. All three were briefly jailed in UK, where fixing is a crime but were later released.

The ICC banned them for five years between 2010 to 2015. Only Amir made a successful return to international cricket and was the hero of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph over India in 2017 in the UK.

However in 2020, he retired from all forms of international cricket after his differences with erstwhile PCB chief Ramiz Raja came out in the open.

Ramiz and some of the other Pakistani players have been vocal about Pakistan cricket establishment giving him a second chance after his direct involvement in corruption.

He has also faced lot of criticism for being brought out of retirement and directly given entry into Pakistan team without playing domestic cricket.

ALSO READ: Top Pakistan medical official resigns for mishandling fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury

“There has been a lot of criticism by some people on me and Imad being selected without playing domestic cricket,” he added.

Amir countered the critics by making it clear that PSL is a domestic tournment where he and another comeback man Imad Wasim have regularly played.

“I ask them what is Pakistan’s premier domestic T20 event? The PSL. And both of us (Imad) have played and performed in the PSL besides appearing regularly in other leagues. So what is wrong with selecting us for the T20 format?” Amir said if the selectors had picked them for Tests or ODIs it would have been very wrong.

“I myself have always said players must get experience in domestic first class and other events to be considered for the national team. But in our case we are only playing T20 cricket and our form and fitness is there for all to see.” He also confirmed that former Test captain, Muhammad Hafeez had called up him last year and inquired whether he would consider coming out of his retirement.

“It was nice of him (he was director of Pakistan team) and he said I could still play for Pakistan but I told him that given the uncertainty in the cricket board and team I would prefer to remain out of international cricket.”

Related Topics

Mohammad Amir /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 102/5 (15); Shahrukh falls to Kohli direct hit, Rashid joins Tewatia
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Final, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-1 MCFC, Pereyra Diaz scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers
    PTI
  4. Mohammad Amir: Already punished for spot-fixing, please stop bringing it up every time
    PTI
  5. Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro sustains injury before facing Real Madrid in Champions League semifinal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers
    PTI
  2. Mohammad Amir: Already punished for spot-fixing, please stop bringing it up every time
    PTI
  3. PSL could be held in May next year instead of February due to Champions Trophy
    PTI
  4. BAN vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Debutant Tanzid helps Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets
    AFP
  5. Sourav Ganguly backs T20 WC-bound Indian side, says all players are “match winners”
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans 102/5 (15); Shahrukh falls to Kohli direct hit, Rashid joins Tewatia
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Final, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: MBSG 1-1 MCFC, Pereyra Diaz scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. You have to out-think the batters: Mohammad Amir on biggest T20 challenge for bowlers
    PTI
  4. Mohammad Amir: Already punished for spot-fixing, please stop bringing it up every time
    PTI
  5. Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro sustains injury before facing Real Madrid in Champions League semifinal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment