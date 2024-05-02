MagazineBuy Print

Top Pakistan medical official resigns for mishandling fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury

A three-member medical committee said in its report that the director of the PCB medical and sports sciences Dr Sohail Saleem recommended an ‘inappropriate surgeon’ to look after Ihsanullah’s injury.

Published : May 02, 2024 22:13 IST , Islamabad - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ihsanullah has played four Twenty20s and one one-day international for Pakistan.
Ihsanullah has played four Twenty20s and one one-day international for Pakistan.
infoIcon

Ihsanullah has played four Twenty20s and one one-day international for Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Instagram/ihsanullah.50

A top medical official with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) resigned on Thursday after an independent investigation reported fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury was badly handled.

Dr. Sohail Saleem was the director of the PCB medical and sports sciences.

A three-member medical committee said in its report that Saleem recommended an “inappropriate surgeon, lacking the academics and experience in the field” to look after Ihsanullah’s injury.

Ihsanullah’s right elbow was hurt during the white-ball home series against New Zealand in April last year. The PCB initially believed Ihsanullah’s injury was not severe but the fast bowler was sidelined for almost a year.

The committee said Ihsanullah’s elbow pain was not addressed, treated and operated on appropriately, and there was also delay in reaching the clinical diagnoses.

“He (Ihsanullah) did not receive a formal rehabilitation process as required by his condition,” the committee said. “His surgery was planned hurriedly without any specialist review and preoperative assessment.”

ALSO READ | ‘Missing T20 World Cup hurts,’ says Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza

The committee also highlighted “inappropriate prescription of treatment, as well as non-compliance by the fast bowler with the prescribed rehabilitation plan.”

Last month, Ihsanullah was sent to the U.K. where he met with an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports injuries.

The committee has recommended Ihsanullah should continue with aggressive physiotherapy and “surgery may be the last option if he does not recover in six-12 months.”

Ihsanullah has played four Twenty20s and one one-day international, all last year.

Related Topics

