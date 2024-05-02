MagazineBuy Print

India Women to host South Africa for a multi-format series; Test match in Chennai on June 28

India Women will host South Africa in a multi-format series in June-July 2024 across two venues - Bengaluru and Chennai.

Published : May 02, 2024 20:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team India
Team India | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Team India | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian women’s team will host Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa in a multi-format series in June-July 2024.

The ODI leg of the series is to be hosted in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium while Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk will host the one-off Test and the three-T20Is.

The Test match has been reportedly scheduled for June 28. It will be India’s third Test in six months and South Africa’s third Test ever. The T20Is are scheduled for July 5,7 and 9, a source in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said.

An official confirmation of the tour and the schedule is awaited from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chennai is set to host its second Women’s Test with the first dating back to November 1976 when India took on West Indies in a drawn fixture.

After the South Africa series, India will head to the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka after which it will take part in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September-October.

India /

South Africa

