Grame Smith named CSA's director of cricket on interim basis

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket after months of negotiation.

He has initially been appointed until the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will start working immediately, with South Africa's home Test series against England fast-approaching with a Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 in Centurion.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith hasn't been given the role for longer as he is committed to doing commentary in the upcoming season of the IPL, which is scheduled to be held from March 23 to May 12, 2020.