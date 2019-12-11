Cricket Cricket Grame Smith named CSA's director of cricket on interim basis Graeme Smith takes over as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket on an interim basis until the 2020 edition of IPL. Team Sportstar 11 December, 2019 18:49 IST Graeme Smith takes over as Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket. - PTI Photo Team Sportstar 11 December, 2019 18:49 IST Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket after months of negotiation. He has initially been appointed until the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will start working immediately, with South Africa's home Test series against England fast-approaching with a Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 in Centurion. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith hasn't been given the role for longer as he is committed to doing commentary in the upcoming season of the IPL, which is scheduled to be held from March 23 to May 12, 2020. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.