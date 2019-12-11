Prithvi Shaw marks return with double century to put Mumbai in command

Young opener Prithvi Shaw made a spectacular return to first-class cricket by slamming a blazing double century against Baroda to put his team Mumbai in command in its Ranji Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

Mumbai, which had made 431 in its first essay, got the crucial first-innings lead after bundling out Baroda for 307 as it could add only six runs to its overnight total.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar remained unbeaten on 160.

And courtesy Shaw’s 202 off just 179 balls and skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s quick-fire unbeaten 102, Mumbai declared its second innings at 409/4, setting Baroda a mammoth target of 534.

Mumbai’s second innings was all about Shaw, who was playing his first first-class game after serving an eight-month doping ban, and the pint-sized opener made optimum use of the opportunity.

Shaw, who could be in contention for third opener’s slot in Tests, took a listless Baroda attack to cleansers, hammering 19 fours and seven sixes at the Reliance Stadium.

The right-handed batsman had all shots in the book as he raced to his 100 in just 84 balls and then converted it into a memorable double ton.

Shaw and Jay Bista (68) laid the foundation of the mammoth total by conjuring 190 run stand for the first wicket.

The youngster from Virar was going all guns blazing while Bista, who hit seven boundaries, played second fiddle.

However, Baroda grabbed three quick wickets of Bista, one-down Shubham Ranjane (2) and Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane (9), who had a rare failure.

The fall of wickets did not deter Shaw, who kept playing his aggressive game. He found an able ally in Surya, who raced his way to 102 not out in 70 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes.

The two stitched a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the game away from Baroda.

Yadav, who was in red hot form in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, continued his good form. After Shaw fell, Surya took the onus on himself to score fast and on completion of his century, Mumbai declared its innings.

All Baroda bowlers including spinner Bhargav Bhatt (1 -152) had a forgettable day.

Baroda, needing 534 runs for a win, finished the third day at 74/3 with Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani taking 2 wickets. The host has a mountain to climb while Mumbai needs seven wickets for an outright win.