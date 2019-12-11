Dinesh Karthik: Tamil Nadu fightback displays character of the side

In a big game for Tamil Nadu, he’s the man. Dinesh Karthik’s passion for representing the State comes from within. And he gives it his all.

His magnificent 113, defying the odds, was yet another occasion when this talented stroke-maker’s combative instincts came to the fore. Whether it the Ranji Trophy final where his record is impressive, or the crunch games in the shorter versions, his scalp or, an innings of substance and flair from him, has been the deciding factor.

“I like to give my best for Tamil Nadu. It’s great being a part of this group. I like being in the journey with the State side. It’s been a great ride,” he said here on Wednesday.

Karthik conceded he was a touch disappointed that his hundred was not enough to take his side past Karnataka’s first-innings total. “Some of the tailenders could have played better shots. But they are young and they will learn,” Karthik said.

‘Nice duel’

On the challenges of facing the two Karnataka bowlers who impressed, off-spinner K. Gowtham and paceman Ronit More, Karthik replied, “Gowtham bowled long spells and was getting the ball to drift and it was a nice duel with him. Ronit is a good bowler; he can be sharp, moves the ball.”

Asked about the pitch, Karthik replied, “It’s not as bad as some of the numbers suggest. You need to apply yourself.”

On Tamil Nadu’s fightback after conceding the lead, he noted, “It says much about the character of this side.”

Queried about giving up the State captaincy for red ball cricket, Karthik said, “We have youngsters like Vijay Shankar and B. Aparajith who should be given the opportunity to lead the side when the seniors are still around them. They will learn a lot. It will be a part of their development.”

Despite the passage of years, Karthik remains someone who relishes the sniff of a combat.