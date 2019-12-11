Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Harshal gives Haryana edge over Maharashtra

Haryana seized the upper hand against Maharashtra on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Group C encounter here on Wednesday, having reduced its opponents to 61 for five in the second innings.

Skipper Harshal Patel did the star turn for Haryana, taking four wickets in the first innings, as Maharashtra was all out for 247. Patel added two more wickets to his kitty in the second innings as Maharashtra trailed by 93 runs.

Resuming at 88 for 4, Maharashtra skipper Naushad Shaik (60) defied the home team attack, even as wickets regularly fell at the other end. A.N. Kazi (36) and A.B. Dandekar (30) were the others to make useful contributions.

After Tinu Kundu ended Shaik’s innings, Kazi and Dandekar helped Maharashtra push the score to 247.

In the second innings, Maharashtra was rocked early by Patel, who got S.M. Gugale (0) and C.G. Khurana (0) with the team score on zero.

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (7, 26 balls) and Shaik added 41 runs for the third wicket before Kundu dismissed the former.

Haryana’s first innings total of 401 was built on superb tons by opener Shubham Rohilla (142) and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan (117).

Brief Scores:

Haryana 1st innings: 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142, AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) vs Maharashtra 247 all out in 96 overs (Naushad Shaik 60, AN Kazi 36; Harshal Patel 4/70, AH Hooda 3/50, Tinu Kundu 3/52) and 61 for 5 in 19 overs (N Shaik 27; Harshal Patel 2/12, AH Hooda 2/24).