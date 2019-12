Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka beats Tamil Nadu and other Round 1 results

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season started on Monday, December 9. The four-day domestic cricket tournament saw many moments of brilliance across venues, notably, Meghalaya left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav's nine-wicket haul, Karnataka's Krishnappa Gowtham's match-winning eight-for, Manipur bowler Rex Singh's eight-wicket haul against Mizoram, Ganesh Sathish's double ton for Vidarbha, and Prithvi Shaw's destructive 179-ball 202 against Baroda, among others.

Find the highlights from Day 4 here.

Following are the results of Round 1:

Matches Venues Group Results Assam v Services ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati Elite C Match suspended Manipur v Mizoram Videocon Ground, Kolkata Plate Manipur won by six wickets Nagaland v Meghalaya Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima Plate Meghalaya won by 110 runs Tripura v Jharkhand MBB Stadium, Agartala Elite C Match suspended Bihar v Pondicherry Moin ul haq stadium, Patna Plate Pondicherry won by 10 wickets Chhattisgarh v Odisha Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Elite C Odisha won by an innings and 3 runs Hyderabad v Gujarat Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Elite A and B Gujarat won by eight wickets Kerala v Delhi St. Xavier's KCA Cricket Ground, Trivandrum Elite A and B Match drawn, Kerala took first innings lead Rajasthan v Punjab Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Elite A and B Punjab won by 10 wickets Andhra v Vidarbha Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu Elite A and B Match drawn, Vidarbha took first innings lead Himachal v Saurashtra Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Elite A and B Saurashtra won by five wickets Tamil Nadu v Karnataka NPR College Ground, Dindigul Elite A and B Karnataka won by 26 runs Uttar Pradesh v Railways Victoria Park Stadium, Meerut Elite A and B Match drawn, Railways took first innings lead Baroda v Mumbai Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara Elite A and B Mumbai won by 309 runs Haryana v Maharashtra Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli Elite C Haryana won by an innings and 68 runs Uttarakhand v Jammu and Kashmir Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Elite C Jammu and Kashmir won by 253 runs Chandigarh v Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh Plate Chandigarh won by an innings and 173 runs Goa v Sikkim Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim Plate Goa won by nine wickets

Round 2 of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 begins Tuesday, December 17.