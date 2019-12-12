Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai thumps Baroda by 309 runs

Domestic giant Mumbai began its 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy season on a winning note as it thrashed Baroda by 309 runs in its Elite Group B game in Vadodara on Thursday.

Baroda set a stiff target of 533 runs and needed another 460 runs to win.

The host was teetering at 74/3 when play resumed and needed to play out the whole day to settle for a draw.

But Shams Mulani, who had shone with the bat in the first essay and also picked a fifer, ran through the Baroda line up, as the side was bundled out for 224.

Mulani ended with the figures of 4-72, as the 41-time domestic champions went for the kill.

The left-arm spinner was ably supported by off-spinner Shashank Attarde (2-61) and medium pacer Akash Parkar (2-16), as Mumbai fetched six points from the lung-opener.

For the host, Deepak Hooda (61; 8x4 and 1x6) and two-down Abimanyu Rajput (53; 7x4) tried to delay the inevitable by playing defiant knocks. The duo conjured a 81-run stand for the fourth wicket and frustrated the Mumbai bowlers. However, Parkar broke the stand by trapping Rajput in front of the wicket.

Mumbai then pegged back Baroda by removing skipper Krunal Pandya (11), experienced all-rounder Yusuf Pathan (14) and Bhargav Bhatt (0) in quick succession to leave the opposition reeling at 7-197.

After off-spinner Attarde removed Hooda, it was all over for Baroda as it was eventually bundled out for 224.

Mumbai had made 431 and 409/4 declared in its first two innings before bundling out Baroda for 307 in the first innings, with opener Prithvi Shaw slamming a quick-fire 202 in the second innings.