Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Harshal shines in Haryana's dominant win

Skipper Harshal Patel starred with four wickets in each innings as Haryana posted a seven-wicket win over Assam on day two of its Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Wednesday.

Trailing by 101 runs, Assam made 197 in 56.5 overs in its second innings, leaving the host with 97 runs for victory.

Patel (4/49) snapped four wickets to add to his first innings haul of four for 32.

Haryana then reached the target in 20 overs with Ankit Kumar scoring 30 and Shivam Chauhan (26 not out) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (21 not out) producing unbeaten knocks.

Earlier, the home team could not add to its overnight score of 198 as an injured Tinu Kundu did not bat.

Assam did not have a great start in the second innings and lost opener Kunal Saikia, who was caught in the slips by Himanshu Rana off medium-pacer Ajit Chahal for a duck.

Shubam Mandal (6) and Rishav Das (8) staged a minor recovery, taking the score to 21. However, Das and Mandal fell in the space of two runs.

This brought together captain Gokul Sharma (44, 86 balls, 6 fours) and the talented Riyan Parag (36, 36 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) and the duo added 55 runs with the latter not afraid to go for his shots.

Apart from three boundaries, Parag hit a couple of huge sixes. Chaitanya Bishnoi got Parag with his left-arm spin, having him caught by Ankit Kumar.

The captain then joined forces with the top-scorer Saahil Jain (63, 101 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) to put on 60 runs for the fifth wicket.

When the two looked set to defy the Haryana attack for long, Sharma was sent packing by medium-pacer Ashish Hooda. Jain continued to look for runs and reached his half-century from 80 balls and extended Assam’s lead.

However, Patel (4/49) hastened Assam’s end by taking three of the last four wickets, including that of Jain.

Chasing 97 to win, Haryana openers Shubham Rohilla (16) and Ankit Kumar (30, 30 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) provided a good start, adding 33 runs.

Rohilla and Himanshu Rana (7) were dismissed in quick succession but Shivam Chauhan and Chaitanya Bishnoi took the team home without any further jolts.

The win took Haryana’s tally to 30 points and is now placed fourth in the group.

Brief Scores: Assam 97 all out in 37 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 35 not out; Tinu Kundu 5/35; Harshal Patel 4/32) and 197 all out in 56.5 overs (Saahil Jain 63, Gokul Sharma 44, Riyan Parag 36; Harshal Patel 4/49, A Chahal 2/33, A Hooda 2/35) lost to Haryana 198 all out in 46.3 overs (R P Sharma 59, Chaitanya Bishnoi 46, Harshal Patel 28; Ranjeet Mali 3/34, Mukthar Hussain 3/38, Siddarth Sarmah 3/65) and 100 for 3 in 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 30, Shivam Chauhan 26 not out).

Points: Haryana: 6, Assam: 0.