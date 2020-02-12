Ranji Trophy 2019:20, Live scores: Round 9, Day 2

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Round 9 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where teams battle to book a place in the quarterfinals.

This being the last league round of the Ranji Trophy, the battle for the quarterfinals has got intense. Follow this space for score updates from our reporters covering matches at different grounds.

Scores at stumps on Day 1:

Punjab - 93/3 vs Bengal

Odisha - 205/4 vs Jharkhand

Gujarat - 2/0 vs Andhra Pradesh

Haryana - 2/1 vs Jammu and Kashmir

Mizoram - 15/1 vs Goa

Tripura - 387/7 vs Assam

Chandigarh - 352/5 vs Manipur

Uttarakhand - 112/3 vs Maharashtra

Services - 81/3 vs Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya - 387/4 vs Arunachal Pradesh

Bihar 286/8 vs Sikkim

Uttar Pradesh 23/1 vs Himachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu - 250/7 vs Saurashtra

Mumbai - 352/4 vs Madhya Pradesh

Delhi - 389/6 vs Rajasthan

Hyderabad - 239/7 vs Vidarbha

Pondicherry - 92/2 vs Nagaland

Karnataka 165/7 vs Baroda