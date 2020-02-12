Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy 2019:20, Live scores: Round 9, Day 2 Follow the score updates, commentary from day two action of Round 9 matches of India's premier domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 February, 2020 23:08 IST Sarfaraz Khan plays an upper cut on day one of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 February, 2020 23:08 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Round 9 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where teams battle to book a place in the quarterfinals.This being the last league round of the Ranji Trophy, the battle for the quarterfinals has got intense. Follow this space for score updates from our reporters covering matches at different grounds. Scores at stumps on Day 1:Punjab - 93/3 vs BengalOdisha - 205/4 vs JharkhandGujarat - 2/0 vs Andhra PradeshHaryana - 2/1 vs Jammu and KashmirMizoram - 15/1 vs GoaTripura - 387/7 vs AssamChandigarh - 352/5 vs ManipurUttarakhand - 112/3 vs MaharashtraServices - 81/3 vs ChhattisgarhMeghalaya - 387/4 vs Arunachal PradeshBihar 286/8 vs SikkimUttar Pradesh 23/1 vs Himachal PradeshTamil Nadu - 250/7 vs SaurashtraMumbai - 352/4 vs Madhya PradeshDelhi - 389/6 vs RajasthanHyderabad - 239/7 vs VidarbhaPondicherry - 92/2 vs NagalandKarnataka 165/7 vs Baroda