England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in its first Test in Pakistan in 17 years at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. The historic Test marked England’s third Test win in Pakistan and its first since December 2000.

England had won its first-ever Test match in Pakistan in October 1961, when Ted Dexter’s men beat the Imtiaz Ahmed-led side by five wickets in Lahore. England had to wait for 39 years for its next Test win in Pakistan, which came in December 2000 when Nasser Hussain’s team beat Moin Khan’s Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi.

Out of the 25 Tests played between England and Pakistan in Pakistan, England has won three, Pakistan four, while a staggering 18 Tests have ended in a draw.

In a sharp departure from the history of draws between the sides, England made a bold declaration on the fourth day of the Test, almost ensuring a result on a placid surface that has seen both teams plunder runs. The visitor declared its second innings on 264 for seven, setting Pakistan 343 to get in about 100 overs.

Pakistan ended day four at 80 for two, leaving the final day tantalisingly poised. However, the evergreen James Anderson and Ollie Robinson picked four wickets each to deny Pakistan and ensured England didn’t come to regret its declaration.