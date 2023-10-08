ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia loses first WC opening match since 1992

Australia suffered a defeat in its opening World Cup match for the first time since 1992 when it fell to a six wicket loss to India in Chennai on Sunday.

The last time the side lost its opener in the quadrennial event was against New Zealand in 1992 in Auckland by 37 runs.

Australia also lost its first game in the 1996 World Cup but that was due to a walkover awarded to Sri Lanka. Australia, New Zealand and England opted not to travel to Colombo amid political tensions in the country.

Opted to bat first in Chennai on Sunday, Australia was bundled out for 199 runs. In reply, India got to the target with 52 deliveries to spare.

Australia had its tail up when India was reduced to three down for just two runs but its hopes were quashed by a 165-run association between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.