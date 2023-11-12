MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: England’s poor tournament doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out,’ says skipper Buttler

With a comprehensive 93-run win, England climbed to seventh place in the points table and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 10:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England coach Matthew Mott with captain Jos Buttler during a nets session at Eden Gardens on November 10, 2023 in Kolkata, India.
England coach Matthew Mott with captain Jos Buttler during a nets session at Eden Gardens on November 10, 2023 in Kolkata, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England coach Matthew Mott with captain Jos Buttler during a nets session at Eden Gardens on November 10, 2023 in Kolkata, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England’s One-Day International setup will not undergo a major overhaul despite a dismal World Cup campaign, captain Jos Buttler said after his side’s consolation victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

Its title defence long over after suffering six defeats in their first seven matches, England finished the campaign in India with a comprehensive 93-run win over the 1992 champions at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

RELATED: England batters quash Pakistan’s semifinal hopes, seal Champions Trophy spot

With the win, it climbed to seventh place in the points table and secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“It’s not going to be a drastic change of playing style, like 2015. We know where we need to go,” Buttler said.

“That doesn’t mean a huge clear-out, it’s just pushing on from here.”

Winners of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year, England hold both the global white-ball trophies but failed to impress in the subcontinent. However, its white-ball coach, Matthew Mott, insisted he remains the right man to lead England.

When asked if he expected to keep his job, Mott told reporters: “Absolutely, I do. We’ve had a poor tournament, but we’ve got a lot to look forward to. I haven’t even spoken about it, but yes, I’m pretty confident.”

“It hasn’t been a great tournament for everyone but there’s plenty of teams which are going to go from here very disappointed with their performance as well. There’s only one team that can win it. I’m comfortable in my skin.”

The Australian also backed Buttler to continue the captaincy. White-ball stalwart Buttler has not managed a single half-century in nine games.

“I think he’s got a great future. You judge leadership in times that are tough, and he’s continually tried to motivate the boys,” Mott said.

“He’s clearly disappointed with his own contribution, but none of that has affected the way he’s led the team.

“I’ve been really impressed by the way he’s kept the team together. He’s a player who is immensely talented and will bounce back.”

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

England /

Jos Buttler

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: England’s poor tournament doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out,’ says skipper Buttler
    Reuters
  2. US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final
    AFP
  3. New Zealand test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
    AP
  4. Man United manager Ten Hag remains defiant after suspension
    Reuters
  5. Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: England’s poor tournament doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out,’ says skipper Buttler
    Reuters
  2. India vs Netherlands, LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs NED match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands overall stats; most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: England’s poor tournament doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out,’ says skipper Buttler
    Reuters
  2. US star Rapinoe departs football with injury and defeat in NWSL final
    AFP
  3. New Zealand test star Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
    AP
  4. Man United manager Ten Hag remains defiant after suspension
    Reuters
  5. Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies at 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment