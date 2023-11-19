ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after IND vs AUS final; Shami on top

India pacer Mohammed Shami ended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Shami, who didn’t play the first four matches of India’s campaign, took the tournament by storm with three fifers and a four-wicket haul. He also registered the best bowling figures by an Indian when he claimed seven for 57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Here are the top wicket-takers of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup:

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ Average BBI Mohammed Shami (IND) 7 24 5.26 10.70 7/57 Adam Zampa (AUS) 11 23 5.36 22.39 4/8 Dilshan Madushanka (SL) 9 21 6.70 25.00 5/80 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 11 20 4.06 18.65 4/39 Gerald Coetzee (SA) 8 20 6.23 19.80 4/44 Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 9 18 5.93 26.72 5/54 Marco Jansen (SA) 9 17 6.52 26.47 3/31 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 11 16 4.25 24.87 5/33 Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 11 16 4.81 28.06 3/38 Mitchell Santner (NZ) 10 16 4.84 28.06 5/59