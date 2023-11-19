ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after IND vs AUS final; Shami on top

India pacer Mohammed Shami ended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps in seven matches.
Shami, who didn’t play the first four matches of India’s campaign, took the tournament by storm with three fifers and a four-wicket haul. He also registered the best bowling figures by an Indian when he claimed seven for 57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.
Here are the top wicket-takers of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup:
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ
|Average
|BBI
|Mohammed Shami (IND)
|7
|24
|5.26
|10.70
|7/57
|Adam Zampa (AUS)
|11
|23
|5.36
|22.39
|4/8
|Dilshan Madushanka (SL)
|9
|21
|6.70
|25.00
|5/80
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|11
|20
|4.06
|18.65
|4/39
|Gerald Coetzee (SA)
|8
|20
|6.23
|19.80
|4/44
|Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
|9
|18
|5.93
|26.72
|5/54
|Marco Jansen (SA)
|9
|17
|6.52
|26.47
|3/31
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|11
|16
|4.25
|24.87
|5/33
|Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
|11
|16
|4.81
|28.06
|3/38
|Mitchell Santner (NZ)
|10
|16
|4.84
|28.06
|5/59
