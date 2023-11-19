MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers after IND vs AUS final; Shami on top

Most wickets in ODI World Cup 2023: Here is the final list of the top 10 wicket-takers of the tournament. Shami topped the charts with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia’s David Warner.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia’s David Warner. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Australia’s David Warner. | Photo Credit: PTI

India pacer Mohammed Shami ended the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps in seven matches.

Shami, who didn’t play the first four matches of India’s campaign, took the tournament by storm with three fifers and a four-wicket haul. He also registered the best bowling figures by an Indian when he claimed seven for 57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Here are the top wicket-takers of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup:

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ Average BBI
Mohammed Shami (IND) 7 24 5.26 10.70 7/57
Adam Zampa (AUS) 11 23 5.36 22.39 4/8
Dilshan Madushanka (SL) 9 21 6.70 25.00 5/80
Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 11 20 4.06 18.65 4/39
Gerald Coetzee (SA) 8 20 6.23 19.80 4/44
Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 9 18 5.93 26.72 5/54
Marco Jansen (SA) 9 17 6.52 26.47 3/31
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 11 16 4.25 24.87 5/33
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 11 16 4.81 28.06 3/38
Mitchell Santner (NZ) 10 16 4.84 28.06 5/59

