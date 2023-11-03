MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs AFG match today?

NED vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Netherlands vs Afghanistan match on November 3 in Lucknow.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan will face Netherlands in the World Cup league match on November 3.
Afghanistan will face Netherlands in the World Cup league match on November 3. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Afghanistan will face Netherlands in the World Cup league match on November 3. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netherlands and Afghanistan will take on each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Friday. Afghanistan will look to continue its dominance over the Dutch and improve its net run rate.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

When will NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, November 3.

What time will NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where can one watch NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

