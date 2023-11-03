Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs AFG match today?

Netherlands and Afghanistan will take on each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Friday. Afghanistan will look to continue its dominance over the Dutch and improve its net run rate.
Here is all you need to know about the game.
When will NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, November 3.
What time will NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
