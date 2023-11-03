MagazineBuy Print

NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 17/1 (4); Mujeeb dismisses Barresi in first over, Noor replaces Naveen for AFG

NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Catch the live commentary and updates from the ODI World Cup match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan at Lucknow.

Updated : Nov 03, 2023 14:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) gestures during a practice session ahead of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Netherlands at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) gestures during a practice session ahead of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Netherlands at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow | Photo Credit: AFP
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) gestures during a practice session ahead of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Netherlands at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary and scores from the ODI World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan at Lucknow.

  • November 03, 2023 14:13
    4th over

    Farooqi with his second. Four!! Strays in line, Ackermann clips it behind fine leg and it races away for four.

  • November 03, 2023 14:05
    NED 13/1 in 3 overs

    Farooqi with the second over. Four!! Full on the stumps, O’Dowd times it down the ground and its has enough to get to the boundary. Six from the over.

    Mujeeb continues. O’Dowd is caught in front as well, but an inside edge saves him. Four from the over.

  • November 03, 2023 14:00
    W
    NED 3/1 in 1 over

    Max O’Dowd and the veteran Wesley Baressi walk in to open the batting for the Netherlands. Mujeeb with the first over.

    Barresi struggled to pick Mujeeb in the first two balls. Eventually drives the third ball to long on for a single to get off the mark. O’Dowd follows suit. Wicket!! Barresi is trapped in front, decides against the review as well. Was angled in to the stumps, Barresi played across the wrong line.

    Barresi lbw b Mujeeb 1(4)

    Ackermann in at 3.

  • November 03, 2023 13:53
    Almost time!

    The teams walk in to the ground. Time for the national anthems at the BRSABVE stadium in Lucknow!

  • November 03, 2023 13:50
    Exciting battle of the PowerPlay spinners today!

    Mujeeb and Aryan - unconventional spinners redefining PowerPlay bowling at ICC World Cup 2023

    Only 40 spinners have opened the bowling in ODI World Cups. Among the 40, only six have done so in more than three innings. Mujeeb leads the pack with 12 innings, while Aryan is third with six.

  • November 03, 2023 13:38
    Playing XIs

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

  • November 03, 2023 13:32
    Toss Time

    Netherlands win the toss and opt to bat first. Vikramjit Singh misses out today. Wesley Barresi to open instead. Saqib Zulfiqar and Roelof van der Merwe come in.

    Hashmat wanted to bat first as well. Four spinners for Afghanistan today. Noor Ahmad comes in for Naveen.

  • November 03, 2023 13:27
    Pitch report

    “Rather warm conditions,” says Mpumelelo Mbangwa at the pitch report. “Mix of red and black soil with some grass cuttings thrown in,” says Shaun Pollock. The black and red soil pitches in this ground have offered the least assistance to spin they reckon. Win the toss and bat first says Pollock.

  • November 03, 2023 13:22
    Can the NED bowlers have the same impact at the Ekana?
  • November 03, 2023 13:11
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Click on the image to read the full preview

    NED vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan looks to continue winning momentum against flying Dutchmen

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Both Afghanistan and the Netherlands will ponder deeply about the yet-to-be-used red soil pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which is expected to aid spinners.

  • November 03, 2023 13:06
    NED vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 9

    Netherlands won: 2

    Afghanistan won: 7

    Last result: Afghanistan won by 75 runs (Doha, 2022)

  • November 03, 2023 13:02
    World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs SL

    ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs SL: India on top after it maintains unbeaten streak; South Africa second

    ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week four.

  • November 03, 2023 12:55
    Can NED stop AFG’s dream run?
  • November 03, 2023 12:46
    NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION

    Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards

    Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Wesley Barresi

    All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede

    Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazhalhaq Farooqi, Paul van Meekeren,

    Team composition: NED 5-6 AFG | Credits left: 11.0

  • November 03, 2023 12:37
    NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI

    NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed

    AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazhalhaq Farooqi

  • November 03, 2023 12:30
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

    The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where can one watch NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch live streaming of NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

    The ICC World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • November 03, 2023 12:26
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match. Stay tuned for all the match updates and live commentary from the game.

