NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 17/1 (4); Mujeeb dismisses Barresi in first over, Noor replaces Naveen for AFG

- November 03, 2023 14:134th over
Farooqi with his second. Four!! Strays in line, Ackermann clips it behind fine leg and it races away for four.
- November 03, 2023 14:05NED 13/1 in 3 overs
Farooqi with the second over. Four!! Full on the stumps, O’Dowd times it down the ground and its has enough to get to the boundary. Six from the over.
Mujeeb continues. O’Dowd is caught in front as well, but an inside edge saves him. Four from the over.
- November 03, 2023 14:00WNED 3/1 in 1 over
Max O’Dowd and the veteran Wesley Baressi walk in to open the batting for the Netherlands. Mujeeb with the first over.
Barresi struggled to pick Mujeeb in the first two balls. Eventually drives the third ball to long on for a single to get off the mark. O’Dowd follows suit. Wicket!! Barresi is trapped in front, decides against the review as well. Was angled in to the stumps, Barresi played across the wrong line.
Barresi lbw b Mujeeb 1(4)
Ackermann in at 3.
- November 03, 2023 13:53Almost time!
The teams walk in to the ground. Time for the national anthems at the BRSABVE stadium in Lucknow!
- November 03, 2023 13:50Exciting battle of the PowerPlay spinners today!
- November 03, 2023 13:38Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
- November 03, 2023 13:32Toss Time
Netherlands win the toss and opt to bat first. Vikramjit Singh misses out today. Wesley Barresi to open instead. Saqib Zulfiqar and Roelof van der Merwe come in.
Hashmat wanted to bat first as well. Four spinners for Afghanistan today. Noor Ahmad comes in for Naveen.
- November 03, 2023 13:27Pitch report
“Rather warm conditions,” says Mpumelelo Mbangwa at the pitch report. “Mix of red and black soil with some grass cuttings thrown in,” says Shaun Pollock. The black and red soil pitches in this ground have offered the least assistance to spin they reckon. Win the toss and bat first says Pollock.
- November 03, 2023 13:22Can the NED bowlers have the same impact at the Ekana?
- November 03, 2023 13:11MATCH PREVIEW
- November 03, 2023 13:06NED vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 9
Netherlands won: 2
Afghanistan won: 7
Last result: Afghanistan won by 75 runs (Doha, 2022)
- November 03, 2023 13:02World Cup 2023 Points Table after IND vs SL
- November 03, 2023 12:55Can NED stop AFG’s dream run?
- November 03, 2023 12:46NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards
Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Wesley Barresi
All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazhalhaq Farooqi, Paul van Meekeren,
Team composition: NED 5-6 AFG | Credits left: 11.0
- November 03, 2023 12:37NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI
NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazhalhaq Farooqi
- November 03, 2023 12:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The Netherlands vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of NED vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- November 03, 2023 12:26Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup match. Stay tuned for all the match updates and live commentary from the game.
