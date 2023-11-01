New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs SA match today?

New Zealand and South Africa will face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.
NZ vs SA Predicted Playing XI
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, November 1.
What time will NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?
The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?
The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Where can one watch NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch live streaming of NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
