New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs SA match today?

NZ vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for New Zealand vs South Africa match on November 1 in Pune.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 07:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s players during a practice session.
New Zealand’s players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand's players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand and South Africa will face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in a high-stakes clash in the ODI World Cup 2023.

NZ vs SA Predicted Playing XI

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, November 1.

What time will NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Where can one watch NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of NZ vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

