World Cup 2023 semifinalists confirmed - Pakistan knocked out; India takes on New Zealand, South Africa faces Australia

The semifinalists of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 were confirmed on Saturday with Pakistan failing to chase the target, 338 runs, against England within 6.4 overs.

As a result, New Zealand confirmed its place in the last four of the tournament. It will take on India in Mumbai on November 15 while Australia and South Africa will face off in the second semifinal in Kolkata on November 16.

The meeting between India and New Zealand will be the second successive World Cup semifinal. The Kiwis triumphed in 2019, beating India by 18 runs. In their round robin meeting in 2023, India won by four wickets.

South Africa will also head into the semifinals with its tails up, having beaten Australia 134 runs earlier in the competition.

The semifinalists in 2023 are the same as the ones in 2015. This is the first time that the semifinalists are same across two editions of the World Cup.