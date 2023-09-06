BCCI set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament after acknowledging the high demand for tickets.

This measure is aimed at accommodating as many cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the quadrennial event.

When will the general sale of tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 start?

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

Where can you purchase tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

You can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Further information on the sale of tickets in the next phase in will be out in due course.