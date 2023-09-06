MagazineBuy Print

BCCI set to release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 21:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy is displayed at the Taj Mahal in Agra on August 16, 2023. India will host the one-day international (ODI) World Cup from October 5.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy is displayed at the Taj Mahal in Agra on August 16, 2023. India will host the one-day international (ODI) World Cup from October 5. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy is displayed at the Taj Mahal in Agra on August 16, 2023. India will host the one-day international (ODI) World Cup from October 5. | Photo Credit: AFP

After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament after acknowledging the high demand for tickets. 

This measure is aimed at accommodating as many cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the quadrennial event.

When will the general sale of tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 start?

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.

Where can you purchase tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

You can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. 

Further information on the sale of tickets in the next phase in will be out in due course.

