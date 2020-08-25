Cricket Cricket ICC postpones eight-team World Cup Challenge League A ICC postponed the second event of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PTI Dubai 25 August, 2020 20:34 IST Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. - Facebook/ @icc PTI Dubai 25 August, 2020 20:34 IST The ICC on Tuesday postponed the second event of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The second of the three Challenge League A events which form part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup was rescheduled from March and was due to take place between September 30 to October 10 in Malaysia.Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu were due to play 15 List A matches aiming to gain points and places in the Challenge League A table. Canada currently top the table ahead of Singapore on net run-rate, with both teams on eight points. At the completion of the Challenge League A fixtures, the top team will qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos