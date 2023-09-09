MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC rates pitches used for India vs West Indies Tests as “Average”

Both venues - Windsor Park in Dominica and Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain - received “average’ rating from the international body.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 16:59 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets on day two of the second cricket Test match between India and West Indies in Port of Spain.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets on day two of the second cricket Test match between India and West Indies in Port of Spain. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets on day two of the second cricket Test match between India and West Indies in Port of Spain. | Photo Credit: PTI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with an “average” rating for the pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, which hosted the opening Test between West India and India in July.

Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, had initially given a “below average” rating for the track, which would have seen the venue receive a demerit point.

While Cricket West Indies would have had the option to appeal Crowe’s verdict in that case, it would have also had to explain to the ICC regarding the sub-standard quality of the pitch.

The pitch was famous for being slow and its turns, as batting first, the hosts were bundled for 150, with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagging a fifer, with Ravindra Jadeja scalping three.

The visitors managed well with the bat, putting on 421 for the loss of five wickets, thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scoring 171 and 103, respectively.

However, India ran havoc with the ball again in the second innings, with Ashwin being even more effective, grabbing seven for 71, as it prevailed in the contest by an innings and 141 runs.

Also, the pitch for the second Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, has received an “average” rating, which was a rain-marred draw.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC /

India /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC rates pitches used for India vs West Indies Tests as “Average”
    PTI
  2. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 125/3 (28 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole
    AFP
  4. King’s Cup 2023: ‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match
    PTI
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit, says Babar Azam
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC rates pitches used for India vs West Indies Tests as “Average”
    PTI
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 2nd ODI: South Africa looks to make the series level against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit, says Babar Azam
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  5. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC rates pitches used for India vs West Indies Tests as “Average”
    PTI
  2. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 125/3 (28 overs) Mendis falls to Shoriful after fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim San Marino pole
    AFP
  4. King’s Cup 2023: ‘Robbed’ of final berth, India confident of beating Lebanon in third-place match
    PTI
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Matter of pride to have this fast-bowling unit, says Babar Azam
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment