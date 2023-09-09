ICC rates pitches used for India vs West Indies Tests as “Average”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with an “average” rating for the pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, which hosted the opening Test between West India and India in July.

Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the Test, had initially given a “below average” rating for the track, which would have seen the venue receive a demerit point.

While Cricket West Indies would have had the option to appeal Crowe’s verdict in that case, it would have also had to explain to the ICC regarding the sub-standard quality of the pitch.

The pitch was famous for being slow and its turns, as batting first, the hosts were bundled for 150, with veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagging a fifer, with Ravindra Jadeja scalping three.

The visitors managed well with the bat, putting on 421 for the loss of five wickets, thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scoring 171 and 103, respectively.

However, India ran havoc with the ball again in the second innings, with Ashwin being even more effective, grabbing seven for 71, as it prevailed in the contest by an innings and 141 runs.

Also, the pitch for the second Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, has received an “average” rating, which was a rain-marred draw.