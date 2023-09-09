MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa

Queenslander Michael Neser will return to the country of his birth to shore up Australia’s pace attack in the ongoing one day international series in South Africa, after more injuries hit the team.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 14:31 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Michael Neser of Australia.
Michael Neser of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Michael Neser of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queenslander Michael Neser will return to the country of his birth to shore up Australia’s pace attack in the ongoing one day international series in South Africa, after more injuries hit the team.

“Ness is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour,” selector Tony Dodemaide said ahead of the second ODI at Bloemfontein later on Saturday.

Pretoria-born right-arm pacer Neser, who has played two Tests and as many ODIs for Australia, will join the team in Potchefstroom ahead of the third match.

ALSO READ
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

Captain Pat Cummins (wrist) and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc (groin) are recovering from injuries.

Left hand quick Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI squad, has now sustained a hamstring injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday. All-rounder Cameron Green suffered concussion during the opening ODI, which Australia won by three wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Johnson will remain in South Africa and travel with rest of the white-ball squad to India later this month, added the CA statement.

Related Topics

Michael Neser /

Australia /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11s
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  2. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11s
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
  5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch SL vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11s
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 9
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment