IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 4 & 5 at the Oval during India vs Australia?

Jun 09, 2023

Day four and five of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia are likely to witness thundery showers by the afternoon at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday.

“Morning cloud slowly clearing, then plenty of sunny spells. Turning increasingly hot and humid, giving way to thundery showers by the afternoon.” is on the forecast according to the UK Met department.

During the first final of the WTC in 2021 between India and New Zealand played in Southampton, nearly three days of play was washed out by persistent rain, forcing the game to head into the Reserve Day.

The UK Met Department has issued a yellow weather warning for London and other places in the southwest of the country for Saturday and Sunday.

A reserve day is in play for the final on Monday. The match also marks the first instance of the Oval hosting a Test in the month of June since its first game in 1880.

Saturday, June 10 London chances of rain - According to UK Met department

Time (UK) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 05:00 PM Chances of rain <5% <5% <5% <10% <10%

Sunday, June 11 London chances of rain - According to UK Met department