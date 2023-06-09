Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 4 & 5 at the Oval during India vs Australia?

WTC Final London weather update, IND vs AUS: Day 4 and 5 are expected to see thundery showers in the afternoon during World Test Championship final clash between India and Australia at the Oval.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 16:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
An aerial view of The Oval.
An aerial view of The Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

An aerial view of The Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Day four and five of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia are likely to witness thundery showers by the afternoon at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday.

“Morning cloud slowly clearing, then plenty of sunny spells. Turning increasingly hot and humid, giving way to thundery showers by the afternoon.” is on the forecast according to the UK Met department.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 3 - LATEST UPDATES

During the first final of the WTC in 2021 between India and New Zealand played in Southampton, nearly three days of play was washed out by persistent rain, forcing the game to head into the Reserve Day.

The UK Met Department has issued a yellow weather warning for London and other places in the southwest of the country for Saturday and Sunday.

A reserve day is in play for the final on Monday. The match also marks the first instance of the Oval hosting a Test in the month of June since its first game in 1880.

Saturday, June 10 London chances of rain - According to UK Met department

Time (UK) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 05:00 PM
Chances of rain <5% <5% <5% <10% <10%

Sunday, June 11 London chances of rain - According to UK Met department

Time (UK) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 05:00 PM
Chances of rain 40% <5% <10% <20% <10%

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

India vs Australia /

World Test Championship final

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 4 & 5 at the Oval during India vs Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Rongsen Jonathan to lead Northeast Zone
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: IND 215/6 (50 overs); Rahane fifty, Shardul aim to reduce follow-on deficit
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Christian Braun seeking title a year after winning NCAA championship
    AP
  5. Pep Guardiola, the sought-after philosopher coach, chases holy grail of Champions League for Manchester City 
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 4 & 5 at the Oval during India vs Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka drops Mathews from World Cup qualifiers; Pathirana named in 15-member squad
    AFP
  3. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  4. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: IND 215/6 (50 overs); Rahane fifty, Shardul aim to reduce follow-on deficit
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final 2023: Mohammed Siraj ‘ultimate competitor’ but India should’ve bowled fuller, says Ponting
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 4 & 5 at the Oval during India vs Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Rongsen Jonathan to lead Northeast Zone
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 3: IND 215/6 (50 overs); Rahane fifty, Shardul aim to reduce follow-on deficit
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Christian Braun seeking title a year after winning NCAA championship
    AP
  5. Pep Guardiola, the sought-after philosopher coach, chases holy grail of Champions League for Manchester City 
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment