IND vs WI: India beats West Indies by 68 runs to go one-up in T20 series

Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 19-ball 41 combined with a dominant bowling display as India beat West Indies by 68 runs on Friday to go 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

India captain Rohit Sharma contributed with a 44-ball 64. Batting first, the visiting side put on 190 despite losing wickets at regular intervals. It had Karthik's death-over pyrotechnics to thank for it. The right-hander slammed four fours and two sixes during his rearguard innings.

West Indies began the chase briskly through Kyle Mayers and Shamarah Brooks. But once Mayers fell, the Indian spin trio - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi - strangled the scoring rate and ultimately set up a comfortable win.