Cricket

IND vs WI: India beats West Indies by 68 runs to go one-up in T20 series

Batting first, the visiting side put on 190 despite losing wickets at regular intervals. It had Karthik's death-over pyrotechnics to thank for it.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 23:51 IST
29 July, 2022 23:51 IST
India’s captain Rohit Sharma appeals for the wicket of West Indies’ Akeal Hosein during the first T20I.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma appeals for the wicket of West Indies’ Akeal Hosein during the first T20I. | Photo Credit: AP

Batting first, the visiting side put on 190 despite losing wickets at regular intervals. It had Karthik's death-over pyrotechnics to thank for it.

Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 19-ball 41 combined with a dominant bowling display as India beat West Indies by 68 runs on Friday to go 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series.

India captain Rohit Sharma contributed with a 44-ball 64. Batting first, the visiting side put on 190 despite losing wickets at regular intervals. It had Karthik's death-over pyrotechnics to thank for it. The right-hander slammed four fours and two sixes during his rearguard innings.

West Indies began the chase briskly through Kyle Mayers and Shamarah Brooks. But once Mayers fell, the Indian spin trio - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi - strangled the scoring rate and ultimately set up a comfortable win.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us