New Zealand A to tour India in August-September, Australia likely in November

India A was previously in action in November-December last year when it played three unofficial Tests in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

PTI
16 August, 2022 13:54 IST
BCCI is currently in talks with Cricket Australia for a series against Australia A.

BCCI is currently in talks with Cricket Australia for a series against Australia A. | Photo Credit: AFP

The India 'A' side is set to get its first assignment in over eight months with New Zealand and, in all likelihood, Australia touring the country.

The India A programme will be "helmed by VVS Laxman and his NCA support staff group of Sairaj Bahutule and Sitanshu Kotak," according to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Shahbaz Ahmed gets his India call-up after shining for Bengal and RCB

The New Zealand 'A' side is slated to arrive in India by the end of this month. It will play three four-day games and as many List A matches with all fixtures expected to be held in Bengaluru.

A pink-ball fixture is also being mulled upon by the BCCI, but final approval is pending.

Even in their previous tour in 2017-18, the New Zealand 'A' side had played a pink-ball match at Vijayawada, although it was a day game.

The tour of New Zealand is likely to coincide with the Duleep Trophy, scheduled from September 8 to 25.

The BCCI is also in talks with Cricket Australia for a possible tour.

"The BCCI is also understood to be in negotiations with Cricket Australia for a tour towards the end of the year - most likely in November - prior to the start of the Ranji Trophy and India's next Test assignment, which will be in Bangladesh," the report said.

