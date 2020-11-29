India needs to bowl better on such batting-friendly pitches - K. L. Rahul

India batsman K. L. Rahul admitted India’s bowlers weren’t able to bowl as well as Australia in the batting-friendly conditions of the SCG after the team fell to another defeat on Saturday.

It took the Indian team 23 overs to get its first wicket, and by the end of Australia’s innings, an imposing total of 389 had been posted. Smith plundered India’s bowlers en route to a 64-ball 104; he was the fulcrum of Australia’s innings even as the rest gave him good support. Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire 63 (29b, 4x4, 6x4) provided the final flourish.

“Sometimes you have to accept that the opposition has played better cricket. It’s their home conditions and they’ve played better cricket. We need to learn how to bowl better in such batting wickets. That’s the challenge for us,” Rahul, who scored 76, told mediapersons at the post-match press conference.

A silver lining for India was the fact that Hardik Pandya bowled for the first time since having returned to top-flight cricket. He bowled four relatively economical overs, giving away 24 runs and picking up a wicket, that of Smith.

'Refreshing'

“It’s refreshing [to see Hardik bowl again], isn’t it? It’s load off the back of the skipper,” Rahul said.

Australia received a blow in the form of an injury to hard-hitting opener David Warner, who left the field early in India’s chase after a fielding effort. Warner scored “We don’t know for how long he’ll be out. I wouldn’t wish this happens to anyone, but if he’s out of action for a long time, it will be good for our team,” Rahul said.

Rahul admitted there were fielding errors from India’s fielders, including a few catches dropped. “It was difficult to pick up the ball [in the background] and it was windy, too, today.”