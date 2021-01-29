AUS vs IND: Unmoved by criticism, Pujara happy to be India's rock

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara came in for criticism for his low strike-rate in Australia but India’s top order bulwark has no intention of changing his game since his stubborn style has the backing of his team-mates and management.

Built around a compact defence and Zen-like poise, Pujara’s batting was one of the key factors in India’s epic 2-1 series victory in Australia earlier this month. He totalled 271 runs with a strike rate of 29.2 but more importantly faced 928 balls - the most of any batsman in the four-Test series.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was critical of Pujara’s strike-rate during the third Test in Sydney but the Test specialist was unmoved. “They’ve the right to say what they feel like. But I feel that I’m doing a job for my team and I know what’s best for the team and myself,” the No. 3 told the Times of India.

“If I have a gameplan, and if it’s helping me and the team, then I just need to stick to that.”

Pujara battled like a gladiator on the final day of the Brisbane decider, taking 11 blows to the body in compiling a fighting fifty. In a low-scoring series only three batsmen - Australian duo Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, and India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane - managed centuries.

Pujara said neither Rahane nor head coach Ravi Shastri had asked him to score faster. “Both backed me completely,” he added.

“There was not a single time when they asked me to play faster. They always told me: ‘You play your natural game. Don’t think or worry about anything.’”

India next plays a four-Test series against England beginning in Chennai on February 5.