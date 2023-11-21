India set to host Afghanistan for three-match T20I series: Schedule and venues

Afghanistan will be touring India for a three-match T20I series for the first time in limited overs early in January 2024.

Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru will be hosting the T20I series - in that order, starting January 11 till 17.

India and Afghanistan have never played a series outside of ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. The only time the two teams met outside of it was when India hosted a one-off Test match against Afghanistan in 2018.

The teams have faced each other 10 times across formats in which India has won eight, tied one, and one match had no result.

IND vs AFG T20I series schedule 1st T20I - Mohali, January 11 2nd T20I - Indore, January 14 3rd T20I - Bengaluru, January 17