Afghanistan will be touring India for a three-match T20I series for the first time in limited overs early in January 2024.
Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru will be hosting the T20I series - in that order, starting January 11 till 17.
India and Afghanistan have never played a series outside of ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. The only time the two teams met outside of it was when India hosted a one-off Test match against Afghanistan in 2018.
The teams have faced each other 10 times across formats in which India has won eight, tied one, and one match had no result.
IND vs AFG T20I series schedule
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohammed Siraj gets emotional after India’s World Cup 2023 final defeat to Australia
- India set to host Afghanistan for three-match T20I series: Schedule and venues
- Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023: Final list of top wicket-takers; Shami ends on top, Zampa second
- Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023: Final list of top run-scorers; Kohli ends as leading run-getter
- India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-1 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: India behind at half-time as Thapa misses big chance
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE