India set to host Afghanistan for three-match T20I series: Schedule and venues

Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru will be hosting the T20I series - in that order, starting January 11 till 17.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 19:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India will host Afghanistan for a multi-match white ball for the first time.
FILE PHOTO: India will host Afghanistan for a multi-match white ball for the first time. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India will host Afghanistan for a multi-match white ball for the first time. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Afghanistan will be touring India for a three-match T20I series for the first time in limited overs early in January 2024.

Mohali, Indore, and Bengaluru will be hosting the T20I series - in that order, starting January 11 till 17.

India and Afghanistan have never played a series outside of ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events. The only time the two teams met outside of it was when India hosted a one-off Test match against Afghanistan in 2018.

The teams have faced each other 10 times across formats in which India has won eight, tied one, and one match had no result.

IND vs AFG T20I series schedule
1st T20I - Mohali, January 11
2nd T20I - Indore, January 14
3rd T20I - Bengaluru, January 17

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
