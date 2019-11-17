Cricket Cricket India vs Bangladesh day-night Test: Here's how Eden Gardens is gearing up for maiden pink ball match The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to make history on November 22 by hosting the first-ever day-night pink ball Test match to be played on Indian soil. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 17 November, 2019 18:35 IST BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is seen holding a match ticket for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh pink ball Test in Kolkata with the official mascots of the game 'Pinku-Tinku'. - CAB Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 17 November, 2019 18:35 IST Kolkata is gearing up to host the first ever pink ball day-night Test match at the Eden Gardens.The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has joined hands with Creocraft to give life to the Eden’s walls, which will tell the story of a cricketer and his journey from the maidan to the national side.Over 20 artists studying at the Indian Art College are working day and night to paint this idea on the walls of the iconic stadium.Mascots of the Test, Pinku and Tinku, were unveiled in the presence of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday. These are expected to attract kids towards the Test. A giant pink balloon which was released at the Eden Gardens will be seen floating in the sky till the end of the historic India-Bangladesh day/night Test. - CAB A giant pink balloon of size of approximately 14’x14’ will float in the sky till the end of the match.Several parts of the city around the stadium have been decorated with pink lights while some landmarks will be lit up in pink lights in the run-up to the match.A dozen billboards, six LED boards and branded buses will also be seen around the city from Monday onwards to increase awareness about the Test. The Cricket Association of Bengal has joined hands with Creocraft to give life to the walls at Eden Gardens - CAB Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.