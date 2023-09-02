India and Pakistan will meet in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.
In 15 completed matches between the sides at the continental event, India has won only five tosses while losing ten. India, however, enjoys a superior win-loss record, beating Pakistan on nine occasions in the tournament’s history.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Panya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.
IND vs PAK: Form (Recent ODI results)
India: W-L-W-L-L
Pakistan: W-W-W-W-L
IND vs PAK: Head-to-head form (last five ODIs)
India won: 4, Pakistan won: 1
India vs Pakistan - Toss and match results at Asia Cup
India results after winning toss: Matches won 4/5; Matches lost 1/5
India results after losing toss: Matches won 5/10; Matches lost 4/10.
- Pakistan won by five wickets. Pakistan won the toss. (2022) - T20
- India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (2022) - T20
- India won by nine wickets. India lost the toss. (2018)
- India won by eight wickets. India lost the toss. (2018)
- India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (2016) - T20
- India lost by one wicket. India lost the toss. (2014)
- India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (2012)
- India won by three wickets. India lost the toss. (2010)
- India lost by eight wickets. India won the toss. (2008)
- India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (2008)
- India lost by 59 runs. India lost the toss. (2004)
- India lost by 44 runs. India lost the toss. (2000)
- India lost by 97 runs. India lost the toss. (1995)
- India won by four wickets. India won the toss. (1988)
- India won by 54 runs. India won the toss. (1984)
