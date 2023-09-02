MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss to bat vs Pakistan; Playing XI updates, where to watch match

IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Get the live score updates of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan from Pallekele.

Updated : Sep 02, 2023 14:37 IST

Team Sportstar
India's captain Rohit Sharma will be in focus against Pakistan on Saturday.
India's captain Rohit Sharma will be in focus against Pakistan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
India's captain Rohit Sharma will be in focus against Pakistan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium.
  • September 02, 2023 14:34
    Playing XIs

    India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

  • September 02, 2023 14:31
    TOSS

    TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bat

    Rohit: We’re gonna bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can’t think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can achieve in this tournament. It’s a quality tournament with quality opposition. At the end of the day, we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we have three seamers with Shardul and Siraj. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja.

    Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

  • September 02, 2023 14:24
    Pitch Report

    Sanjay Manjrekar: A high-quality and unique pitch. Fast bowlers can get some seam, the spinners will get some turn, and a good batter can also score a century on this wicket. With DLS in the picture, the captain winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.

  • September 02, 2023 14:18
    The warm-ups begin

    The Indian side has begun its warm-ups while Mickey Arthur leads the talk in the Pakistan huddle.

  • September 02, 2023 14:07
    Pitch in sight
  • September 02, 2023 13:59
    Covers are coming off
  • September 02, 2023 13:54
    India vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023

    Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
    Batters: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Iftikhar Ahmed
    All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan
    Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Haris Rauf
    Team Composition: IND 5:6 PAK; Credits Left: 7

  • September 02, 2023 13:49
    Getting darker in Pallekele
  • September 02, 2023 13:40
    Hafeez: India needs to find a way to handle pressure in the knockout stages

    India needs to find a way to handle pressure in the knockout stages: Mohammad Hafeez

    As another edition of the ODI World Cup beckons, this time at home, the Indian team hopes to turn the tide and break the title jinx. But before that, Rohit Sharma’s men will be put to the test in the Asia Cup, which begins on Wednesday.

  • September 02, 2023 13:36
    INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 132
    India won: 55
    Pakistan won: 73
    No Result: 4
    Last meeting: India won by 89 runs (Manchester; June 2019)

  • September 02, 2023 13:31
    IND vs PAK: Recent form and head-to-head

    IND vs PAK: Form (Recent ODI results)

    India: W-L-W-L-L

    Pakistan: W-W-W-W-L

    IND vs PAK: Head-to-head form (last five ODIs)

    India won: 4, Pakistan won: 1

  • September 02, 2023 13:26
    More covers come in
  • September 02, 2023 13:23
    India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka: The records

    The upcoming meeting, a first between India and Pakistan in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup, will also be just the fourth time they will play an ODI in Sri Lanka.

    Two of the first three India-Pakistan ODI matches in Sri Lanka were abandoned with another bearing a No Result due to rain in 1997. Pakistan then beat India by 59 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2004 Asia Cup, courtesy of an all-round effort from Shoaib Malik (143 and 2/42).

  • September 02, 2023 13:16
    Rohit Sharma: Need to understand when to take risks

    Daddy hundreds. That’s the term associated with Rohit Sharma, the ODI batter. In the recent past though, the India captain - the only batter with three double hundreds in the 50-over-a-side format - has adopted a different strategy of preferring strike rate improvement over putting a price tag on his wicket.

    As India enters the last leg of the preparation for the World Cup with the marquee Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Rohit has hinted at returning to his old self for the big stage.

    Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Need to understand when to take risks and when not to, says Rohit Sharma

    Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, India captain Rohit Sharma has talked about his need to understand when to take risks and when not to.

  • September 02, 2023 13:11
    Inside the India nets ahead of the Pakistan game

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling

    From Kohli’s batting Suryakumar bowling leg spins to Iyer and Bumrah’s comeback, take a look at India’s net practice ahead of its Asia Cup 2023 opener against arch-rival Pakistan.

  • September 02, 2023 13:10
    Catching up
  • September 02, 2023 13:07
    Covers on in Pallekele
  • September 02, 2023 13:06
    IND vs PAK squads

    INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

    PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

  • September 02, 2023 12:54
    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan today?

    Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?

    The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

    Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

    The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

  • September 02, 2023 12:52
    India vs Pakistan Preview

    Fitness test for one side. Carrying the form for another. And the last leg for the World Cup preparations for both the sides. All these objectives will be paused for eight hours at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of hilly Kandy starting Saturday afternoon.

    After all, it’s India vs Pakistan time. That too in the Asia Cup. And the same stands and grass banks that wore a deserted look on Thursday for Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh - the other fierce inter-continental rivalry - will be choc-a-bloc. READ MORE

    - Amol Karhadkar

