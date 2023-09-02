IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss to bat vs Pakistan; Playing XI updates, where to watch match

India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka: The records

The upcoming meeting, a first between India and Pakistan in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup, will also be just the fourth time they will play an ODI in Sri Lanka.

Two of the first three India-Pakistan ODI matches in Sri Lanka were abandoned with another bearing a No Result due to rain in 1997. Pakistan then beat India by 59 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2004 Asia Cup, courtesy of an all-round effort from Shoaib Malik (143 and 2/42).