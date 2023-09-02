IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss to bat vs Pakistan; Playing XI updates, where to watch match

Key Updates
- September 02, 2023 14:34Playing XIs
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
- September 02, 2023 14:31TOSS
TOSS: India wins toss, opts to bat
Rohit: We’re gonna bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can’t think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can achieve in this tournament. It’s a quality tournament with quality opposition. At the end of the day, we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we have three seamers with Shardul and Siraj. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja.
- September 02, 2023 14:24Pitch Report
Sanjay Manjrekar: A high-quality and unique pitch. Fast bowlers can get some seam, the spinners will get some turn, and a good batter can also score a century on this wicket. With DLS in the picture, the captain winning the toss might prefer to bowl first.
- September 02, 2023 14:18The warm-ups begin
The Indian side has begun its warm-ups while Mickey Arthur leads the talk in the Pakistan huddle.
- September 02, 2023 14:07Pitch in sight
- September 02, 2023 13:59Covers are coming off
- September 02, 2023 13:49Getting darker in Pallekele
- September 02, 2023 13:40Hafeez: India needs to find a way to handle pressure in the knockout stages
India needs to find a way to handle pressure in the knockout stages: Mohammad Hafeez
As another edition of the ODI World Cup beckons, this time at home, the Indian team hopes to turn the tide and break the title jinx. But before that, Rohit Sharma’s men will be put to the test in the Asia Cup, which begins on Wednesday.
- September 02, 2023 13:36INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 132
India won: 55
Pakistan won: 73
No Result: 4
Last meeting: India won by 89 runs (Manchester; June 2019)
- September 02, 2023 13:31IND vs PAK: Recent form and head-to-head
IND vs PAK: Form (Recent ODI results)
India: W-L-W-L-L
Pakistan: W-W-W-W-L
IND vs PAK: Head-to-head form (last five ODIs)
India won: 4, Pakistan won: 1
- September 02, 2023 13:26More covers come in
- September 02, 2023 13:23India vs Pakistan in Sri Lanka: The records
The upcoming meeting, a first between India and Pakistan in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup, will also be just the fourth time they will play an ODI in Sri Lanka.
Two of the first three India-Pakistan ODI matches in Sri Lanka were abandoned with another bearing a No Result due to rain in 1997. Pakistan then beat India by 59 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2004 Asia Cup, courtesy of an all-round effort from Shoaib Malik (143 and 2/42).
- September 02, 2023 13:16Rohit Sharma: Need to understand when to take risks
Daddy hundreds. That’s the term associated with Rohit Sharma, the ODI batter. In the recent past though, the India captain - the only batter with three double hundreds in the 50-over-a-side format - has adopted a different strategy of preferring strike rate improvement over putting a price tag on his wicket.
As India enters the last leg of the preparation for the World Cup with the marquee Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Rohit has hinted at returning to his old self for the big stage.
- September 02, 2023 13:11Inside the India nets ahead of the Pakistan game
- September 02, 2023 13:10Catching up
- September 02, 2023 13:07Covers on in Pallekele
- September 02, 2023 13:06IND vs PAK squads
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)
- September 02, 2023 12:54IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan today?
Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
- September 02, 2023 12:52India vs Pakistan Preview
Fitness test for one side. Carrying the form for another. And the last leg for the World Cup preparations for both the sides. All these objectives will be paused for eight hours at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of hilly Kandy starting Saturday afternoon.
After all, it’s India vs Pakistan time. That too in the Asia Cup. And the same stands and grass banks that wore a deserted look on Thursday for Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh - the other fierce inter-continental rivalry - will be choc-a-bloc. READ MORE
- Amol Karhadkar
